After days of speculation and rumors, the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to trade All-Star Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for Danilo Gallinari, three future first round picks, and a future pick swap. According to multiple reporters, the Hawks are sending a 2023 first round pick via the Charlotte Hornets, and unprotected 2025 and […]

