Thursday evening the San Antonio Spurs used their three first round picks to draft Jeremy Sochan with the 9th pick, Malaki Branham with the 20th pick, and Blake Wesley with the 25th pick. As for the Spurs’ 38th pick in the second round, they drafted Kennedy Chandler, but eventually traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies […]

