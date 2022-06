Continuing with the 2022 free agents series, let’s look at one of the San Antonio Spurs’ free agents, Lonnie Walker IV. In this series, we’ve also written about Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, and Collin Sexton. The Financial Aspect As mentioned in the Spurs Offseason Primer, the Spurs can make Walker IV a restricted free agent […]

The post 2022 Free Agents: Lonnie Walker IV appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2022 Free Agents: Lonnie Walker IV