As recently written in the San Antonio Spurs offseason primer, the Spurs can make themselves one of the few teams with the ability to open significant cap space this offseason. San Antonio can open anywhere from $15.8 million to $37 million in cap space depending on decisions with free agents and players on non-guaranteed deals. […]

