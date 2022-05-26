In Spurscast episode 657, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses: How trades would work with the Spurs’ first round picks How a sign-and-trade deal would work with Lonnie Walker IV How trades would work with players on non-guaranteed deals How trades would work with players on guaranteed deals How do trades work with draft picks? The […]

The post Spurscast: How Would Trades Work This Offseason? appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: How Would Trades Work This Offseason?