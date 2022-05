Entering Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, the San Antonio Spurs had a 50.7% chance of landing the 9th pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. After each envelope was revealed, the Spurs ended up with the 9th pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. For the draft in June, the […]

The post San Antonio Spurs Draw 9th Pick in NBA Draft Lottery appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs Draw 9th Pick in NBA Draft Lottery