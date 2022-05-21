The event, being held as part of Abu Dhabi’s Summer Like You Mean It campaign, will also see a World Boxing Council (WBC) title fight. Former champion Delfine Persoon will lock horns with undefeated Elhem Mekhaled for the vacant WBC silver belt. Also, former world champion in two weight classes Badou Jack will fight Hany […]

The post How to watch Abu Dhabi Unity Boxing: Mayweather vs Moore exhibition fight appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch Abu Dhabi Unity Boxing: Mayweather vs Moore exhibition fight