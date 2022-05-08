The Lightweight title was vacated after Charles Oliveira missed weight by a pound and a half. Leaving the Co-Main Event Fight with only one title contender! Oliveira will still square off against Justin Gaethje as planned but he will not enter the match as a champion. Gaethje is the only fighter eligible for the title! […]

The post How to order UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje fight streams in Canada appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to order UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje fight streams in Canada