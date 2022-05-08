Canelo vs Bivol may not ring in your ears like some of the other fights in Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s career, but this Saturday, May 7, 2022, it just might. In the light heavyweight division, Dmitry Bivol is the champion, while Alvarez is not. The top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Alvarez is stepping up in […]

The post Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight: start time, card, PPV price, Streams anywhere appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight: start time, card, PPV price, Streams anywhere