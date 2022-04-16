They say everything is bigger in Texas, which is a good thing because Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Yordenis “54 Milagros” Ugas will command quite the audience. This Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, three world titles in the welterweight division are on the line. What Channel is Spence vs Ugas Title Match […]

The post What channel is Errol Spence Jr fight? How to order Spence vs Ugas Pay-Per-view in Canada, AU and USA appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: What channel is Errol Spence Jr fight? How to order Spence vs Ugas Pay-Per-view in Canada, AU and USA