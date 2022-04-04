The San Antonio Spurs inched closer to a spot in the play-in tournament with a pair of wins over the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend at the AT&T Center. The victories combined with losses by the LA Lakers have put the ‘magic number’ for San Antonio to clinch a play-in berth at two games. […]

