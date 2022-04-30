In Spurscast episode 655, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss: Who the Spurs should draft if they end up with a Top-4 lottery pick Draft prospects with the 9th pick Draft prospects with the 20th pick Draft prospects with the 25th pick Who should the Spurs draft if they end […]

The post Spurscast: Early Preview of Draft Prospects in First Round for Spurs appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Early Preview of Draft Prospects in First Round for Spurs