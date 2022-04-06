The San Antonio Spurs officially clinched the final play-in spot in the Western Conference on Tuesday night with a 116-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. San Antonio’s win combined with some help from the Phoenix Suns, the Spurs officially locked in their spot in the play-in tournament. The Suns defeated the Lakers […]

