The San Antonio Spurs have once again laid waste to everyone’s carefully thought-out plans for them to tank and get a top draft pick. They are about to burst the Lakers’ playoff bubble and will still have plenty of draft capital to get that top pick if they want it. However, this week’s prospect is […]

The post Just Another Manek Monday: Brady Manek Prospect Watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Just Another Manek Monday: Brady Manek Prospect Watch