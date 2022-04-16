The stage has been set for the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Finals. No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida, No. 4 Utah and No. 6 Auburn will face off for an NCAA title. After Team USA won gold medals, interest in collegiate gymnastics spiked. Auburn Head Coach Jeff Graba has compared newfound fan interest to be in […]

The post How to watch 2022 Women’s Gymnastics Championships, finals: live stream and schedule appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch 2022 Women’s Gymnastics Championships, finals: live stream and schedule