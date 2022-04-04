By Rudy Campos Jr. As San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Popovich continues to add to his historic win totals, fans have been left wondering who will take the reins. Fans were certain Assistant coach Becky Hammon would eventually fill the role and we would go from the all-time winningest head coach to the first female […]

The post From Dusk to Dawn: Is Pop’s Successor Already A Championship Winner? appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: From Dusk to Dawn: Is Pop’s Successor Already A Championship Winner?