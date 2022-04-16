Boxing fans are in for a treat tonight! Errol Spence Jr hopes to add another belt to his collection as he takes on Yordenis Ugas. The unified welterweight champion has held the IBF title since 2017 and the WBC title since 2019. Ugas needs to give Spence his first loss if he wants to keep […]

The post Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas: Everything To Know, How To Watch Free, Purse, Odds appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas: Everything To Know, How To Watch Free, Purse, Odds