The USFL kicks off its inaugural season tonight! In a prime-time event airing simultaneously on two major networks, The Birmingham Stallions will take on the New Jersey Generals. The quest to be the first NFL alternative league to finish a full season since the XFL in 1999, begins. This iteration of the USFL is financially […]

