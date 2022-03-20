In Spurscast episode 650, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer and editor Stephen Michael discuss: The Spurs in the last four games Doug McDermott expected to miss the rest of the season Keldon Johnson’s improved scoring post-trade deadline The Last Four Games The San Antonio Spurs went 2-2 in their last four games […]

The post Spurscast: Keldon Johnson’s Improved Scoring appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Keldon Johnson’s Improved Scoring