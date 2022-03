SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs continued their homestand on Wednesday night with a 122-120 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the AT&T Center. Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 assists to lead San Antonio while Keldon Johnson added 22 points as the Spurs sent Oklahoma City to their seventh straight loss. […]

