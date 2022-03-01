Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji has improved his game every year in Lawrence. And it has paid off as he is getting serious first-round hype as well as Big 12 Player of the Year consideration. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound shooting guard is great at shooting off the catch and is averaging the most points per game in […]

The post Rock Chalk This Jayhawk: Ochai Agbaji Spurs Prospect Watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Rock Chalk This Jayhawk: Ochai Agbaji Spurs Prospect Watch