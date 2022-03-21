SAN ANTONIO — The Project Spurs Network is deeply saddened to announce the passing of founder Michael De Leon at the age of 45 following a battle with cancer. Michael’s passion and energy were the source of success behind the Project Spurs brand. His kindness was felt across the city of San Antonio, giving numerous […]

