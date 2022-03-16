There are beauty pageants, and then there is the Miss World competition. Now celebrating its 70th year, the Miss World competition runs with the mission of “beauty with a purpose”. Embodying this creed, the contestants each year are beautiful, sure. They are also doing their part through humanitarian efforts to reflect that beauty back into […]

