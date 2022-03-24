Once rivals in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, Minnesota Duluth and Michigan Tech have met 232 times dating back to New Year’s Eve of 1952.The only two teams the Bulldogs have played more in their history are Minnesota (236) and North Dakota (248). The 233rd meeting between the Bulldogs and Huskies at 3 p.m. Thursday […]

The post Michigan Tech vs. Minnesota Duluth: live stream, Start Time, How to watch Men’s Ice Hockey appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Michigan Tech vs. Minnesota Duluth: live stream, Start Time, How to watch Men’s Ice Hockey