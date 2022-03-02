The LSU Tigers are headed to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. With a win against a ranked and dangerous Hogs squad, the Tigers could cement their status as a team that belongs as a top half team in the seed lines. How to watch LSU vs. Arkansas […]

