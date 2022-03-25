Saint Peter’s got to the Sweet 16 by toppling a giant in 2-seed Kentucky and continuing on to beat 7-seed Murray State. Their guard play was the difference for them and propelled them to a matchup against some big men who could put an end to their Cinderella run. How to Watch the Sweet 16 […]

