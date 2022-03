SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened a seven-game homestand on Monday night by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 117-110. The victory moved San Antonio within a half-game of the Portland Trail Blazers and one game away from Head Coach Gregg Popovich breaking the all-time winning record as a coach. Here are three points […]

The post Going For Three: Spurs 117, Lakers 110 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Going For Three: Spurs 117, Lakers 110