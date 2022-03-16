AT&T CENTER – The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday forward Doug McDermott is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a grade three right ankle sprain. After McDermott underwent an MRI examination, the results confirmed the injury. McDermott has now begun a rehabilitation program for the injury. The Spurs have 13 regular […]

The post Doug McDermott Expected to Miss Remainder of Season with Ankle Injury appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Doug McDermott Expected to Miss Remainder of Season with Ankle Injury