Arizona got the better of USC at home earlier in February so the Trojans are looking to defend their home court this time around. These two teams are neck and neck in the race to the top of the Pac 12 and are likely to be top-3 seeds in the NCAA Tournament to boot. How […]

The post Arizona vs. USC Odds, prediction, how to watch and Betting Lines appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Arizona vs. USC Odds, prediction, how to watch and Betting Lines