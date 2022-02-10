The Winter Olympics 2022 Cross Country Skiing Games will be held in Beijing, China. The event includes a total of 12 events: two freestyle skiing events, two ski jumping events, and eight cross-country skiing competitions.
Over 296 athletes worldwide will be seen fighting for 36 medals. From team USA, all eyes will be on Jessica Diggins and Kikkian Randall, who made the USA win its first Olympic gold in the Cross Country Skiing events.
2022 Olympics Cross-Country Skiing TV Schedule
|Events
|Date & Time
|Network/ Stream
|Women’s Skiathlon
|2 Feb, 2022, 2:45 A.M G.M.T
|OlymTV & USA Network
|Men’s Skiathlon
|6 Feb, 2022, 2:00 A.M G.M.T
|OlymTV & USA Network
|M/W Individual Sprint (Freestyle)
|8, Feb, 2022, 3:00A.M G.M.T
|OlymTV & USA Network
|Women’s 10km (Classical)
|10 Feb, 2022, 2:00 A.M G.M.T
|OlymTV & USA Network
|Men’s 15km (Classical)
|11 Feb, 2022, 2:00 A.M G.M.T
|OlymTV & USA Network
|Women’s 4x5km Relay
|12 Feb, 2022, 2:30 A.M. G.M.T
|OlymTV & USA Network
|Men’s 4x10km Relay
|13 Feb, 2022, 2:00 A.M G.M.T
|OlymTV & USA Network
|M/W Team Sprint (Classical)
|16 Feb, 2022, 4:00 A.M G.M.T
|OlymTV & USA Network
|Men’s 50km (Freestyle)
|19 Feb, 2022, 1:00 A.M G.M.T
|OlymTV & USA Network
|Women’s 30km (Freestyle)
|20 Feb, 2022, 1:30 A.M. G.M.T
|OlymTV & USA Network
Players to look for in the Cross Country Winter Olympics 2022
Norway, Sweden, and Finland are considered the favorites to win most cross country events this year.
However, the USA also entered the list of the contenders by winning its first gold medal in the Team Spirit event last year. In fact, Jessica Diggins and Kikian Randall helped too.
USA’s Men’s Team will be seen competing with the players like 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who is currently considered a favorite by winning the world championship. Along with this, we see Norwegian Simen Hegstad Kruger, who won 2 gold medals in the last Olympics.
Speaking of Team USA Women’s Team, Jessica Diggins and her other seven teammates will be seen fighting for glory with three-time Olympic medalist: Therese Johaug, Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla, who won 4 medals in the last Olympics, and Jonna Sundling of Sweden, who won the world championship in 2021.
How to Watch Cross Country at the Winter Olympics 2022
If you live in America, USA Network and NBC will show all the Olympic games this year. But, if you are unable to watch the games live for any reason, OlymTV is available to you.
OlymTV will provide live coverage of the Winter Olympics games without using a VPN.
Generally, live broadcasts of Olympic games are shown worldwide, and the price of pay-per-view varies according to the rules of some geographic regions. In some cases, it’s pricey or not accessible, depending on the area restrictions.
OlymPTV can be an excellent way to watch your favorite Olympics games at High-Definition quality that you can subscribe to at the cost of just $6.99.
Previous Winners of Cross Country Events in Winter Olympics
Men 15KM WINNER TABLE CODE
|Year
|Player
|Medal
|2002
|Andrus Veerpalu
(Estonia)
|Gold
|2006
|Andrus Veerpalu
(Estonia)
|Gold
|2010
|Dario Cologna
(Switzerland)
|Gold
|2014
|Dario Cologna
(Switzerland)
|Gold
|2018
|Dario Cologna
(Switzerland)
|Gold
Men 50KM
|Year
|Player
|Medal
|2002
|Mikhail Ivanov
(Russia)
|Gold
|2006
|Giorgio Di Centa
(Italy)
|Gold
|2010
|Petter Northug
(Norway)
|Gold
|2014
|Alexander Legkov
(Russia)
|Gold
|2018
|Iivo Niskanen
(Finland)
|Gold
Relay 4 x 10 men
|Year
|Team
|Medal
|2002
|Norway
|Gold
|2006
|Italy
|Gold
|2010
|Sweden
|Gold
|2014
|Sweden
|Gold
|2018
|Norway
|Gold
Women individual 10km
|Year
|Player
|Medal
|2002
|Bente Skari
(Norway)
|Gold
|2006
|Kristina Šmigun
(Estonia)
|Gold
|2010
|Charlotte Kalla
(Sweden)
|Gold
|2014
|Justyna Kowalczyk
(Poland)
|Gold
|2018
|Ragnhild Haga
(Norway)
|Gold
Women 4 x 5 relay
|Year
|Team
|Medal
|2002
|Germany
|Gold
|2006
|Russia
|Gold
|2010
|Norway
|Gold
|2014
|Sweden
|Gold
|2018
|Norway
|Gold
Team Spirit
|Games
|Country
|Medal
|2006
|Sweden
Anna Dahlberg, Lina Andersson
|Gold
|2010
|Germany
Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle, Claudia Nystad
|Gold
|2014
|Norway
Ingvild Flugstad Østberg, Marit Bjørgen
|Gold
|2018
|United States (USA)
Kikkan Randall, Jessie Diggins
|Gold
