The Winter Olympics 2022 Cross Country Skiing Games will be held in Beijing, China. The event includes a total of 12 events: two freestyle skiing events, two ski jumping events, and eight cross-country skiing competitions.

Over 296 athletes worldwide will be seen fighting for 36 medals. From team USA, all eyes will be on Jessica Diggins and Kikkian Randall, who made the USA win its first Olympic gold in the Cross Country Skiing events.

2022 Olympics Cross-Country Skiing TV Schedule

Events Date & Time Network/ Stream Women’s Skiathlon 2 Feb, 2022, 2:45 A.M G.M.T OlymTV & USA Network Men’s Skiathlon 6 Feb, 2022, 2:00 A.M G.M.T OlymTV & USA Network M/W Individual Sprint (Freestyle) 8, Feb, 2022, 3:00A.M G.M.T OlymTV & USA Network Women’s 10km (Classical) 10 Feb, 2022, 2:00 A.M G.M.T OlymTV & USA Network Men’s 15km (Classical) 11 Feb, 2022, 2:00 A.M G.M.T OlymTV & USA Network Women’s 4x5km Relay 12 Feb, 2022, 2:30 A.M. G.M.T OlymTV & USA Network Men’s 4x10km Relay 13 Feb, 2022, 2:00 A.M G.M.T OlymTV & USA Network M/W Team Sprint (Classical) 16 Feb, 2022, 4:00 A.M G.M.T OlymTV & USA Network Men’s 50km (Freestyle) 19 Feb, 2022, 1:00 A.M G.M.T OlymTV & USA Network Women’s 30km (Freestyle) 20 Feb, 2022, 1:30 A.M. G.M.T OlymTV & USA Network

Players to look for in the Cross Country Winter Olympics 2022

Norway, Sweden, and Finland are considered the favorites to win most cross country events this year.

However, the USA also entered the list of the contenders by winning its first gold medal in the Team Spirit event last year. In fact, Jessica Diggins and Kikian Randall helped too.

USA’s Men’s Team will be seen competing with the players like 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who is currently considered a favorite by winning the world championship. Along with this, we see Norwegian Simen Hegstad Kruger, who won 2 gold medals in the last Olympics.

Speaking of Team USA Women’s Team, Jessica Diggins and her other seven teammates will be seen fighting for glory with three-time Olympic medalist: Therese Johaug, Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla, who won 4 medals in the last Olympics, and Jonna Sundling of Sweden, who won the world championship in 2021.

How to Watch Cross Country at the Winter Olympics 2022

If you live in America, USA Network and NBC will show all the Olympic games this year. But, if you are unable to watch the games live for any reason, OlymTV is available to you.

OlymTV will provide live coverage of the Winter Olympics games without using a VPN.

Generally, live broadcasts of Olympic games are shown worldwide, and the price of pay-per-view varies according to the rules of some geographic regions. In some cases, it’s pricey or not accessible, depending on the area restrictions.

OlymPTV can be an excellent way to watch your favorite Olympics games at High-Definition quality that you can subscribe to at the cost of just $6.99.

Previous Winners of Cross Country Events in Winter Olympics

Men 15KM WINNER TABLE CODE

Year Player Medal 2002 Andrus Veerpalu

(Estonia) Gold 2006 Andrus Veerpalu

(Estonia) Gold 2010 Dario Cologna

(Switzerland) Gold 2014 Dario Cologna

(Switzerland) Gold 2018 Dario Cologna

(Switzerland) Gold

Men 50KM

Year Player Medal 2002 Mikhail Ivanov

(Russia) Gold 2006 Giorgio Di Centa

(Italy) Gold 2010 Petter Northug

(Norway) Gold 2014 Alexander Legkov

(Russia) Gold 2018 Iivo Niskanen

(Finland) Gold

Relay 4 x 10 men

Year Team Medal 2002 Norway Gold 2006 Italy Gold 2010 Sweden Gold 2014 Sweden Gold 2018 Norway Gold

Women individual 10km

Year Player Medal 2002 Bente Skari

(Norway) Gold 2006 Kristina Šmigun

(Estonia) Gold 2010 Charlotte Kalla

(Sweden) Gold 2014 Justyna Kowalczyk

(Poland) Gold 2018 Ragnhild Haga

(Norway) Gold

Women 4 x 5 relay

Year Team Medal 2002 Germany Gold 2006 Russia Gold 2010 Norway Gold 2014 Sweden Gold 2018 Norway Gold

Team Spirit

Games Country Medal 2006 Sweden

Anna Dahlberg, Lina Andersson Gold 2010 Germany

Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle, Claudia Nystad Gold 2014 Norway

Ingvild Flugstad Østberg, Marit Bjørgen Gold 2018 United States (USA)

Kikkan Randall, Jessie Diggins Gold

The post Winter Olympics Cross Country Skiing: schedule, how to watch online, start times and date appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Winter Olympics Cross Country Skiing: schedule, how to watch online, start times and date