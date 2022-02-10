The Olympic Games can oftentimes be hard to follow, especially when they take place on the other side of the world. Every four years, the Winter Olympics take the big stage, and the 2022 edition of the international tournament is in Beijing, China. For just over two weeks in the heart of February, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics invade some of the same buildings that once housed events for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be limited fans in attendance.

How to watch or stream 2022 Winter Olympics



What: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics When: February 2 – 20, 2022

February 2 – 20, 2022 Where: Beijing, China

Beijing, China TV Broadcast: NBC

NBC Stream anywhere: OLYMTV

A smaller event than the Summer Games, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature 15 sports. Each event will feature men’s and women’s competitions, including mixed fields for some sports. Per History Channel, six sports have been a part of every Winter Olympics. Those events are cross-country skiing, figure skating, hockey, Nordic combined, ski jumping, and speed skating. Today, fans also enjoy alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, freestyle skiing, luge, skeleton, snowboard, and short track speed skating.

2022 Beijing Olympics Schedule

The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games is on Friday, February 4, 2022. After 16 days of competitions, the festivities will wrap on Sunday, February 20, 2022. CLICK HERE to watch every single evnts in Beijing Olympics without cable and VPN from anywhere in the world.

Event Dates Alpine Skiing February 3 – 19 Biathlon February 5 – 19 Bobsleigh February 10 – 20 Cross-Country Skiing February 5 – 20 Curling February 2 – 20 Figure Skating February 4 – 19 Freestyle Skiing February 3 – 19 Ice Hockey February 3 – 20 Luge February 2 – 10 Nordic Combined February 6 – 17 Short Track Speed Skating February 5 – 16 Skeleton February 7 – 12 Ski Jumping February 3 – 14 Snowboard February 5 – 15 Speed Skating February 5 – 20

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count – Top 10

At the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeong Chang, Norway led all nations with 39 total medals, 14 of which were gold. Germany, Canada, the United States, and the Netherlands rounded out the top five countries with the most medals.

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 2 0 0 2 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 People’s Republic of China 1 0 0 1 Netherlands 1 0 0 1 Sweden 1 0 0 1 Italy 0 2 0 2 Canada 0 1 1 2 ROC 0 1 1 2 France 0 1 0 1 Germany 0 1 0 1

