On today’s episode of the Spurs Rewind, we talk about the San Antonio Spurs trade of newly-acquired Juancho Hernangomez as part of a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz and Portland Trailblazers.

We broke down this trade, which brought the Spurs guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and explain what this means for the Spurs moving forward.

DeJounte Murray has been named to the NBA All-Star Game as a reserve. DeJounte Murray was named as the replacement for Draymond Green by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. We will share how DeJounte Murray reacted to the news along with the Spurs fanbase,

Keldon Johnson and Doug McDermott both get snubbed as the NBA released the list of contestants for this year’s NBA All-Star three-point contest. We will share our own reactions as well as those of the Spurs fanbase. Congratulations to former Spur Patty Mills for making the three-point shooting contest.

The Spurs start the Rodeo Road Trip against the Cavs and we will give a quick preview and talk about how Coach Pop is only 6 wins away from being named the winningest coach of all time.

