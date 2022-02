Fresno State junior Orlando Robinson has had himself a nice year in the Mountain West Conference. The 7-foot, 235-pound big man has improved his game every year at school and that has him on the radar for quite a few front offices. He is a player who makes winning plays and has his team contending […]

The post The Master of None: An Orlando Robinson Prospect Watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: The Master of None: An Orlando Robinson Prospect Watch