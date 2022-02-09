In Spurscast episode 647, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics, including:

The Last 5 Games and Zach Collins’ NBA Return

In their last five games since the last Spurscast episode, the San Antonio Spurs went 2-3. The Spurs were able to defeat the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets, while losing to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat.

In the Friday game against Houston, Zach Collins made his injury return to finish with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in just 13 minutes. Collins showed how he’s a versatile player on offense with four points in the paint, a mid-range make, a pick-and-pop three, and a made free throw.

Dejounte Murray, NBA All-Star

After not being picked as an All-Star reserve, Dejounte Murray was named an NBA All-Star Monday as an injury replacement player with Draymond Green out for the game.

This season Murray is averaging almost 20 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

He’s one of the top players in the league in assists, triple-doubles, defections, and steals. Murray is also one of the top players at his position in assist percentage, turnover percentage, steals, and rebounding per CleaningTheGlass.com.

According to CleaningTheGlass.com, the Spurs play like a 46 win team when Murray is on the floor this season.

Murray said Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich called him to let him know he was an All-Star and Murray and his family were overcome with emotion. “I wouldn’t change it for nothing,” said Murray of being drafted by the Spurs with the 29th pick in 2016. “The Spurs organization was perfect for me.”

Trade Deadline Approaching Thursday

With the trade deadline approaching Thursday, Thaddeus Young, Jakob Poeltl, and Derrick White have all been mentioned in trade rumors. The latest trade rumors are discussed in the episode.

Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast

The post Spurscast Ep. 647: All-Star Dejounte Murray and Trade Deadline Approaching appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 647: All-Star Dejounte Murray and Trade Deadline Approaching