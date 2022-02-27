The Six Nations Rugby 2022 Round Three Game, Ireland Rugby Team face the Italy Rugby Team at viva Stadium in Dublin will host the clash on Sunday, February 27. The game will get underway at 10 a.m. ET. The Two teams’ most recent meeting was in a 2021 Six Nations in Rome, where Ireland won […]

The post Six Nations 2022: Ireland vs Italy TV Channel, team news, Date, game time, Live Stream appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Six Nations 2022: Ireland vs Italy TV Channel, team news, Date, game time, Live Stream