The San Antonio Spurs waived guard Tomas Satoransky Saturday, according to a press release from the team. Before officially being waived, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Spurs and Satoransky had reached a buyout agreement on his $10 million contract, and he was expected to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers. According […]

