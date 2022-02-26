This is a phenomenal matchup of top-10 teams in Waco as the Baylor Bears host Kansas in their second matchup of the season. Baylor got blown out in the first game at Phog Allen. So they will certainly be looking for revenge in this one as they’ve started to play much better since that game, […]

The post Kansas vs. Baylor Odds, prediction, how to watch and Betting Lines appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Kansas vs. Baylor Odds, prediction, how to watch and Betting Lines