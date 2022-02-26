UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green is taking the spotlight on Saturday, February 26, 2022, capping off a stacked day across the combat sports world. A pair of lightweight fighters, Islam Makhachev and “King” Bobby Green agreed to fight the evening’s main event at a catchweight of 160 lbs, heavier than the division cap of […]

The post Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green fight time, live stream, results and card appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green fight time, live stream, results and card