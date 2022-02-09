The United States is barely in the top 10 of the medal count at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, with six total, but they could see that number grow on Wednesday night (Western Hemisphere). American men’s singles figure skaters Nathan Chen and Jason Brown finished first and sixth in the short program competition on Monday, setting Team USA up well for the free skate finals on Wednesday. They are one of five nations to have more than one skater left in the competition of 24 available spots. The ice skating competitions at the 2022 Games are being held in the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Nathan Chen Chase Gold in Men’s Figure Skating Viewing Info

What: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Men’s Singles Skating – Free Skate

When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, @ 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

Where: Capital Indoor Stadium – Beijing, China

TV Broadcast: NBC (USA) / CBC (Canada)

Live Stream: Click Here to stream: Men’s Figure Skating – online

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Men’s Singles Skating Preview

A quadruple lutz-triple toe loop combination along with a quadruple flip paired for Chen’s highest-scored feats on Monday to help the three-time world champion finish the short program in first place. When he takes the ice on Wednesday to an Elton John medley in the free skate, “Quad King” hopes it is “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “hello Olympic gold”. Of all of his professional and amateur accomplishments, of which there are many, his trophy case does not include an Olympic medal of any material for the singles competition. He did earn a bronze medal in the team competition at the 2018 Games in Pyeong Chang.

Where Chen is the main attraction on Wednesday inside the Capital Indoor Stadium, and rightfully so, he’ll need another superb performance to make his dream come true. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno are within 10 points of his 113.97 score from the short program, a narrow lead. For fans watching in North America, the United States, Canada, and Mexico will all be represented in the competition, though some skaters are more long-shots than others.

Team USA’s Jason Brown enters Wednesday in sixth place after posting a segment score of 97.24 on Monday, while Keegan Messing of Canada and Donovan Carrillo of Mexico finished ninth and 19th respectively. Carrillo is nearly 40 points behind Chen. Brown will perform in the free skate to the soundtrack from Schindler’s List, while Messing’s performance will feature “Lullaby for an Angel” by Karl Hugo, and “Home” by Phillip Phillips. Carillo’s set track is much more complex, with music from Baniel Boaventura, Dean Martin, Ricky Martin, and Deorro.

What order will the skaters compete in?

The 24 skaters will perform in order of their short program score, lowest to highest, so Chen will be last to skate. That will probably happen after midnight on the East Coast.

