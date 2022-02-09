After winning the gold medal in men’s curling at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Canada missed the podium in 2018. They’ll look to take home a medal once again as they begin their competition on Wednesday, February 9 (Western Hemisphere) against Denmark in the Round Robin phase of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Curling events are being held in the National Aquatic Center.

Canada vs Denmark Men’s Curling Details

What:2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Men’s Curling – Team Canada vs Denmark

When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, @ 7:05 a.m. EST / 4:05 a.m. PST

Where: National Aquatics Center – Beijing, China

TV Broadcast: CBC

Stream anywhere: OLYMTV

Olympics Men’s Curling- Canada vs Denmark game preview



The 2018 Games were a rough outing in men’s curling for both Canada and Denmark as the nations fell short of expectations. Team Canada had won back-to-back gold medals, but with the surprising run of the Americans, found themselves off of the podium entirely, finishing in fourth place.

For their redemption pursuit, they’ll rely on a new rotation of curlers to take the nation to the top. Wednesday morning’s contest is a great first competition for this squad, drawing Denmark to open play.

Denmark has failed to medal, the last few Olympics, and managed to claim the last available spot in December. After finishing in sixth in 2014, the Danish slipped further back in 2018, will look at the USA’s example from Pyeong Chang that breaking through can be done. They don’t need to read to much into whatever the result is on Wednesday, but providing strong competition can provide a big boost. Canada, on the other hand, should be looking for a statement victory to kick things off.

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Men’s Curling – Team Canada Schedule

Date / Time (Eastern Standard Time) Phase Team 1 Team 2 Result Wednesday, February 9, 2022, @ 7:05 a.m. Round Robin Denmark Canada DEN 5 – CAN 10 Thursday, February 10, 2022, @ 1:05 a.m. Round Robin Norway Canada TBD Friday, February 11, 2022, @ 8:05 p.m. Round Robin Canada Switzerland TBD Saturday, February 12, 2022, @ 1:05 a.m. Round Robin Canada Sweden TBD Saturday, February 12, 2022, @ 8:05 p.m. Round Robin United States Canada TBD Monday, February 14, 2022, @ 1:05 a.m. Round Robin Canada Italy TBD Monday, February 14, 2022, @ 8:05 a.m. Round Robin Canada People’s Republic of China TBD Tuesday, February 15, 2022, @ 7:05 p.m. Round Robin ROC Canada TBD Wednesday, February 16, 2022, @ 8:05 p.m. Round Robin Canada Great Britain Thursday, February 17, 2022, @ 7:05 a.m. Men’s Semifinal Game 1 TBD TBD TBD Thursday, February 17, 2022, @ 7:05 a.m. Men’s Semifinal Game 2 TBD TBD TBD Friday, February, 18, 2022, @ 1:05 a.m. Men’s Bronze Medal Game TBD TBD TBD Friday, February, 18, 2022, @ 1:05 a.m. Men’s Gold Medal Game TBD TBD TBD

