There are five figure skating events at Beijing 2022: men’s and women’s singles, pair skating, ice dance and mixed team. With the individuals and pairs performing an explosive array of salchows, lutzes, axels and spins. The dancers are judged based upon the difficulty of their routine and their overall skating ability, performance and execution.

The US consistently has one of the deepest figure skating teams at the Winter Olympics, but Russia is usually in the medal hunt, and Japan has recently risen as a new figure skating powerhouse. Make sure to watch out for six-time US Championships winner Nathan Chen, the 22-year old phenom who is one of the favorites at the competition.

How to watch Winter Olympics Figure Skating

What: Beijing Olympics Figure Skating

When: Friday, Feb. 4

Where: Beijing

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stream anywhere: Click here to watch

U.S. Figure Skating announced that Nathan Chen, ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the pair of Knierim and Brandon Frazier will compete on the first of three days for the team event.

Teams are able to make two changes apiece from the short/rhythm to the free, meaning Jason Brown or Vincent Zhou could compete in the men’s free skate instead of Chen, for example; the men’s free skate for the team event falls two days before the men’s singles event begins.

Thursday, February 3 (Friday in Beijing)

Team Event – Men’s Short Program

When: 8:55 p.m. ET (Thursday – Feb. 3)

8:55 p.m. ET (Thursday – Feb. 3) Team Event – Rhythm Dance

When: 10:35 p.m. ET (Thursday – Feb. 3)

10:35 p.m. ET (Thursday – Feb. 3) Team Event – Pairs’ Short Program

When: 12:15 a.m. ET

Saturday, February 5 (Sunday in Beijing)

Team Event – Women’s Short Program

When: 8:30 p.m. ET (Saturday – Feb. 5)

8:30 p.m. ET (Saturday – Feb. 5) Team Event – Men’s Free Skate

When: 10:50 p.m. ET (Saturday – Feb. 5)

Sunday, February 6 (Monday in Beijing)

Team Event – Pairs’ Free Skate

When: 8:15 p.m. (Sunday – Feb. 6)

8:15 p.m. (Sunday – Feb. 6) Team Event – Free Dance

When: 9:30 p.m ET (Sunday – Feb. 6)

9:30 p.m ET (Sunday – Feb. 6) Team Event – Women’s Free Skate

When: 10:35 p.m. ET (Sunday – Feb. 6)

Monday, February 7 (Tuesday in Beijing)

Men’s Short Program

When: 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday – Feb. 7)

Wednesday, February 9 (Thursday in Beijing)

Men’s Free Skate

When: 8:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday – Feb. 9)

Saturday, February 12 (Day 8)

Rhythm Dance

When: 6:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, February 13 (Monday in Beijing)

Free Dance

When: 8:15 p.m. ET (Sunday – Feb. 13)

Tuesday, February 15 (Day 11)

Women’s Short Program

When: 5:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, February 17 (Day 13)

Women’s Free Skate

When: 5:00 a.m. ET

Friday, February 18 (Day 15)

Pairs’ Short Program

When: 5:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, February 19 (Day 15)

Pairs’ Free Skate

When: 6:00 a.m. ET

6:00 a.m. ET Gala

When: 11:00 p.m. ET (Saturday – Feb. 19)

How to watch free live stream Figure Skating at Beijing Olympics



Trying to watch the games for free will lead to a much more limited experience, but it still possible.

You can watch NBC for free over the air if you have a TV with an antenna. You can buy a fairly inexpensive antenna online if you own a modern television.

You can stream highlights of Olympic events on Peacock without a paid subscription.

The NBC Olympics website offers 30 minutes of free coverage before you have to log in with a cable provider.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial.

Services like YouTube TV and Hulu TV offer free trials that often last as long as a month, which is plenty of time for the entirety of the Winter Games.

Best ways to try olymtv for biggest offer for Beijing Olympiocs 2022.

The post How to watch 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Online for Free appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Online for Free