Finally Super Bowl 2022 is set and anticipation builds, you may see friends or coworkers passing along Super Bowl squares. Aren’t you!! There are plenty of opportunities to make the Super Bowl a little more interesting. Super Bowl squares provide an opportunity for some friendly competition involving the Rams and Bengals quarterly and final scores.

How do Super Bowl squares work

So you’ve printed your Super Bowl squares grid. Need a hand filling it out?

Follow these simple steps:

Print a 10×10 grid or set one up virtually using one of the many free sites out there. Be sure to include an extra blank row (horizontal) and column (vertical) for drawing numbers. Get your party guests, co-workers and any other players to select squares by signing their initials within the grid. Each square is worth one entry. The board is set when all 100 squares are filled. It is important to fill out the entire board before numbers are drawn. Draw numbers 0-9 at random for both teams. Winners are traditionally determined by the second digits of the score at the end of each quarter. For example, if the Chiefs have a 17-10 halftime lead, the player whose initials occupy the square with a “7 for the Chiefs and a “0” for the Buccaneers is the winner

If you are still confuse about the Super Bowl Squares, Check the complete rules and guide about "How to play Super Bowl Squares'

You’re reading this article because you need to get your hands on a Super Bowl squares grid. In addition to the printable grid below

Printable Super Bowl Squares Template

You can click the image above or this link for your free printable Super Bowl Squares template! It will take you to a Google Sheets file where you will be able to print off this template for your Super Bowl party.

