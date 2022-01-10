The top four teams in the last College Football Playoff rankings of the season played in the semifinals on Dec. 31, 2021. No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, and No. 3 Georgia dominated No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The CFP 2022: Alabama vs Georgia fame will kickoff 8:00 PM ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While this is first time for the National Championship game on this venue, Lucas stadium hosted Super Bowl 46 in 2012. Click here to watch 2022 CFP Championship from anywhere

Everything all about 2022 National Championship Title match stream guide, start time, halftime show performers and where to watch Alabama vs Georgia college football today.

What time does the 2022 CFP championship game start?

The match will start at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, 10th January. And the halftime show will start at approx 10:30 PM.

What: 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

Date: Monday, Jan. 10 | Live Stream: Gamepass

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN | Start Time: 8:00 PM

How to watch 2022 CFP halftime show Live stream, On TV from anywhere?

The 2022 CFP National Championship game between Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia will air on ESPN. Unfortunately, accessing this channel requires a qualifying television package, which may not be available where you are. In this case, I recommend you check out GamePass.

If you are looking a legit and budget streaming option to watch College Football game playoffs Championship game instead of 2022 CFP halftime show, you can try the Gamepass. Because of, the service comes with biggest sporting events from around the world without the need for a VPN. A non-contract, non-subscription service, simply pay for the events you want to watch with GamePass. No more wasting money on forgotten trials or channel packages you don’t want. This weekend, you can watch the 2022 National Championship Title game in high-quality HD for just $9.99

2022 College Football Championship halftime show performers

ESPN will give a worldwide audience the first-ever look at the “When I’m Gone” music video from global superstars Alesso and Katy Perry in a never-been-done way for the network. The video will debut during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, taking place Monday, January 10 on ESPN. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream the complete show here

ESPN has made big splashes during halftime performances in the past, with notable performances from Grammy-winning artists Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons. This year is the first time ESPN has ever dropped a global music video within a live broadcast.

Alabama vs. Georgia 2022 CFP Championship preview

Alabama Crimson Tide: The Alabama Tide are the most dominant dynasty in college football history, but coach Nick Saban is searching for his first back-to-back titles since 2012. This iteration of the Tide can accomplish that feat despite replacing 10 players to the NFL Draft, including tying Miami’s record with six first round picks.

Young became the first Alabama signal-caller to win the Heisman, later breaking program records for yards passing and passing touchdowns in the semifinal win over Cincinnati. He sits with 4,503 yards passing, 46 touchdowns and five interceptions entering Monday’s game. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. set a program record with 34.5 tackles for loss and added 17.5 sacks with nine quarterback hurries.

Georgia: The Dawgs recaptured some of their momentum after crushing Michigan 34-11 in a game that wasn’t even as close as the final score. Georgia features one of the great defenses in college football history after allowing game averages of 253.1 yards and 9.6 points while holding 13 of 14 opponents to fewer than 20 points.

