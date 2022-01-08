It’s championship weekend in college football, and it kicks off on Saturday with the FCS Championship Game. On one sideline are the Montana State Bobcats (12-2) standing opposite of the North Dakota State Bison (13-1). Kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. For the Bison, they’re looking for their ninth title in 11 years, while the Bobcats are in pursuit of their first title since 1984.

How to watch FCS Championship 2022

• What: North Dakota State vs Montana State

• When: Saturday, January 8, 2022, @ 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST

• Where: Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas

• TV Broadcast: ESPN 2

• Live Stream anywhere: GamePass

2022 FCS National Championship football preview



North Dakota State fans may as well have second-homes in the Dallas, Texas area with how frequently they make the trip for FCS National Championship games. Once again, they’re in Frisco looking to extend their FCS record of eight titles, perfect in their eight appearances. That’s quite the bar for success for the team that finished ranked third in the FCS behind Sam Houston and James Madison.

When the postseason starts, outside determining the seeds, records and rankings don’t matter. That’s the beautiful element of the playoff system. After receiving a first-round bye, the Bison trampled over their competition on the way to the semifinals, out-scoring their opponents 65-10. North Dakota State ended up facing James Madison in the semifinals, taking an early lead and then coming back from down a point in the fourth quarter.

No team understands the reset of the postseason better than the Bobcats of Montana State. In the quarterfinals, they upset the top-ranked Sam Houston Bearkats 42-19 to propel their title push. Now they find themselves in the National Championship game for the first time in 37 years.

It has been a prolific year for Montana State who possesses the third-best running back in the FCS, Isaiah Ifanse, who broke the school record with 1,539 rushing yards. He was held out of the semifinal game but had 24 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in his record-setting performance against Sam Houston. Quarterback Tommy Mellott is a true dual-threat, and made up for Infanse’s absence in the last round, and is a player to watch on Saturday.

Guide to Watch North Dakota State vs Montana State Live Stream 2022 FCS Championship

The 2022 FCS National Championship game between Montana State and North Dakota State will air on ESPN2. Unfortunately, accessing this channel requires a qualifying television package, which may not be available where you are. In this case, I recommend you check out GamePass.

GamePass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world without the need for a VPN. A non-contract, non-subscription service, simply pay for the events you want to watch with GamePass. No more wasting money on forgotten trials or channel packages you don’t want. This weekend, you can watch the 2022 FCS National Championship game in high-quality HD for just $9.99

What to watch for North Dakota State VS Montana State football?

The Bison have averaged 20.4 more points this season (33.8) than the Bobcats have allowed (13.4).

The Bison are accumulating 426.3 yards per game, 129.7 more than the Bobcats are allowing (296.6).

Cam Miller leads North Dakota State with 1,318 passing yards (109.8 ypg) on 94-of-138 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 239 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

TaMerik Williams’ team-high 718 rushing yards (55.2 per game) have come on 115 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year.

The Bobcats have scored 30.0 points per game this year, 18.8 more than the Bison have given up.

The Bison defense has given up 259.7 yards per game this year, 147.2 yards less than the 406.9-yard average from the Bobcats offense.

Matthew McKay leads Montana State with 2,021 passing yards (183.7 ypg) on 153-of-246 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 316 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 262 times for a team-high 1,539 yards (118.4 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

