The golden standard in college football is actually crimson, as in the Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs blew through their respective CFP semifinal matchups against No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan, setting up a battle of titans at Lucas Oils Stadium. Stream here the Alabama vs Georgia: 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game online

Game Information:

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Gamepass

Guide to watch Alabama football vs Georgia National Championship Game is TONIGHT

CBS Sports Network covered all SEC games before playoffs round. ESPN network will cover tonight College Football Playoff Championship Title game between: Georgia and Alabama. This of course makes it difficult for football fans domestic and abroad to know how to follow the team. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, GamePass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required.

Who ya got? Georgia vs Alabama: THE REMATCH #NationalChampionship 8 PM ET on ESPN | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/ZyLBez7QIB — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2022

Alabama Football Players to Watch 2022



Bryce Young – QB

All eyes this season will be on the true-sophomore quarterback Young, filling the void left by Mac Jones who was drafted No. 15 overall in the NFL Draft. Jones won the National Championship with Alabama last year. Young is one of the most touted quarterbacks to go under center for the Crimson Tide, more so than Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jones.

Young was with the team last year, appearing in seven games where he completed 13 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. A dual-threat quarterback, Young had nine rush attempts last season, totaling -23 yards.

Brian Robinson Jr. – RB

Back for his super-senior season (fifth year), Robinson is now RB1 with Najee Harris in the NFL. The running back hasn’t eclipsed 500 yards in a season yet in his career but got close with 483 last season. He’s got a lot of production to fill from the backfield, but may not see as much use due to Young’s abilities with his legs.

Like quarterbacks, Alabama has turned out a number of professional running backs, and Robinson hopes to be the next. Look for him to really pour it on this year now that he’s in the limelight.

John Metchie – WR

Alabama had two wide receivers get drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft this year, but only one of them had more yards or touchdowns than Metchie, and that was DeVonta Smith. Sure, Jaylen Waddle may have passed him if he hadn’t been injured, but Metchie stepped up in his absence. The true-junior totaled 916 yards on 53 catches, six of which were touchdowns.

This is Metchie’s time to shine as he figures to be a major part of the offense. Looking to be another wide receiver drafted from the Crimson Tide into the NFL, Metchie will have the attention of his quarterback and defenses alike.

Christian Harris – WLB

Speaking of defense, Alabama is known for being pretty good on that side of the ball as well. A number of linebackers from the Crimson Tide have turned pro as well. Harris has been a big contributor since his freshman year, leading the team with 79 total tackles last year. His 4.5 sacks were a big leap in his second season, and he also recorded his first interception.

2022 CFB Playoff Championship breakdown



All of those Tiger teams were incredible, but they didn’t quite have Alabama’s otherworldly talent and depth at all 22 spots. They had transcendent quarterbacks and the right mix of star power to get it done twice.

Notre Dame had absolutely no prayer of beating Bama in the BCS Championship at the end of 2012, LSU ran into an all-time defensive brick wall in the 2011 season’s version, and Texas was done when it lost Colt McCoy right away in the Rose Bowl to finish 2009.

Oh sure, Alabama under Nick Saban has been involved in national championship games against unbeaten teams and No. 1 squads, but other than 2011 LSU, this is one of the few times it gets to deal with someone on its level of depth, talent, and five-star recruits all across the board.

The post Alabama football vs Georgia live stream free 2022 CFB Playoff title game tonight appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Alabama football vs Georgia live stream free 2022 CFB Playoff title game tonight