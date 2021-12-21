Villanova (7-4, 0-1) has experienced something quite rare in its back-to-back 20-point losses to Creighton and Baylor. That was the first time under coach Jay Wright that feat has ever happened. That encompasses 690 games for those who were needing some context. The Wildcats have shot poorly and desperately need a bounce back to win to avoid an 0-2 hole in Big East play.

Xavier Basketball vs Villanova Game Info



What: Xavier vs Villanova Basketball

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21st, 7:00 pm (EST)

Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass

Xavier (11-1, 1-0) already claims Power-6 wins over the likes of Oklahoma State, Marquette, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech this season. The Musketeers will not be afraid to travel to Villanova to play a team that has performed poorly in its last three games and could be quite desperate.

Xavier vs Villanova Men’s Basketball preview

Over the last three games, Villanova has shot a shade under 30% overall from the field, including only 23% from beyond the arc. A place where they are usually incredibly comfortable and shoot well from has been letting them down. This will have to be the game they get it together or the losing streak could get out of hand.

Xavier is a pretty good rebounding team so if — or when — Villanova starts missing shots, they should be ending the possession and heading the other way up the court. The Musketeers also protect the rim pretty averaging 5.5 blocks per game as a team.

Villanova will undoubtedly lean heavily on its senior-laden backcourt in Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, and Caleb Daniels for this game. If they can continue to keep the turnovers down and just shoot better, they’ll give themselves a shot at a Quad-1 win and get the ship righted as they get into the thick of Big East play.

How to Watch Xavier vs Villanova Basketball



Watch Free Xavier Basketball Game vs Villanova

