A key Big Ten matchup is upon us before the new year as Wisconsin (No. 22) travels to Columbus to play Ohio State (No. 21). The Badgers have been a nice surprise to start the season after most people assumed they might be a bottom half Big Ten team this season and Ohio State has some nice wins too.

Wisconsin Basketball vs Ohio State Game Info



What: Wisconsin vs Ohio State Basketball

When: Saturday, Dec. 11th, 11:30 am (EST)

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass, BTN

The Badgers had one of the most impressive three-game stretches (in three days no less) when they beat Texas A&M, Houston, and Saint Mary’s (California) in the ESPN tournament down in Orlando. Meanwhile, Ohio State claims wins over Seton Hall, Penn State and top-ranked Duke at the time.

Wisconsin vs Ohio State Men’s Basketball preview

The Badgers would surely love to see this game become a rock fight as they tend to keep teams below 60 points a game and only score about 70 themselves. The Buckeyes score about 75 points a game and allow about 68. However, Ohio State is the No. 7 ranked team when it comes to adjusted offense according to Ken Pomeroy. Wisconsin is the No. 15 adjusted defense in the country though.

Ohio State is a pretty good three-point shooting team, stroking it at 38.7% as a team from deep. Meanwhile, Wisconsin only hits about 32% of their threes. Another indicator of a low scoring affair is the fact that Wisconsin only hits 41.4% of its shots overall and keeps its opponents under 40% as well.

This will be a classic case of the immovable object meeting the unstoppable force. If Wisconsin can make this game ugly — like a lot of others they have — then they stand a good chance to walk out of Columbus with a win. Should Ohio State’s shots fall consistently and they get some easy looks, you can expect home court advantage to start kicking in real quick for this game.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Ohio State Basketball



Watch Free Wisconsin Basketball Game vs Ohio State

