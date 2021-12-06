Three-division champion Devonta “Tank” Davis currently holds the WBA lightweight and junior lightweight belts. On Saturday night, he will defend his lightweight title from Isaac” Pitbull” Cruz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Davis (25-0-0, 24 KO) is the larger fighter at 5’6” with a 69-inch reach that is half of a foot longer than that of Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO) who stands at 5’4½”. At 23 years old, this is Cruz’s first title fight, as he’s put in the work in both Mexico and the United States to earn this opportunity. Davis is a heavy favorite, with odds predicting what would be the first knockout-loss of Cruz’s career.

What time is set for Davis vs. Cruz Main Card?

The event will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 7:00 p.m. Central and 5:00 p.m. Pacific. The main fight will start around 23:00 ET, 22:00 CT and 20:00 PT.

Where to watch Davis vs Cruz fight in the United States

Showtime Boxing is producing Sunday night’s fight between Davis and Cruz. A pay-per-view event, fans can catch the action through their cable provider, the Showtime App, or stream on their PC for $74.99. Showtime will only produce the fight within the United States, while FITE TV will handle production for the United Kingdom. If you are anywhere else in the world or have trouble accessing the other services, FightPass will have the entire fight card in high-quality HD for just $29.99 Fitepass brings you the biggest combat sports events from around the world without the need for a VPN. With no subscription or contract required, simply pay for the events you want to watch, without wasting your money on forgotten service trials or channel packages you don’t want.

How to watch Isaac Cruz vs Davis Showtime fight from UK

In the U.K., FITE TV will produce the fight between Davis and Cruz on Sunday night. A pay-per-view event, fans can stream the action through their website. FITE TV will only produce the fight within the United Kingdom, while Showtime will handle production for the United States. Or alternative ways you can watch with FITEPASS

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz Bio

Two-Division World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis looks to become a three-division world champion in his second SHOWTIME PPV headliner as he faces unbeaten Super Lightweight World Champion Issac Cruz

Gervonta

Nationality: United States of America

United States of America Date of Birth: November 7, 1994

November 7, 1994 Height: 5′ 5.5″

5′ 5.5″ Reach: 67.5″

67.5″ Total Fights: 25

25 Record: 25-0 (24 KOs)

Isaac

Nationality: Mexico

Mexico Born: May 23, 1998

May 23, 1998 Height: 5′ 4″

5′ 4″ Reach: 63″

63″ Total Fights: 24

24 Record: 22-1-1 (15 KOs)

How to Buy Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz PPV Fight Tonight from anywhere?

If you are still wondering how to buy Davis vs Cruz PPV fight tonight, let’s quickly go over it here so you can go watch the fight. You can find the live stream here for purchase, which comes at a reduced cost for nationwide coverage. Watch all bouts of the boxing PPV here with this FightPass. Remember, the Davis vs Cruz fight PPV begins at 8 p.m. ET. It is a stacked card that is expected to bring much excitement.

