The USA men’s juniors hockey team is looking for the program’s sixth gold medal at that IIHF World Junior Championships. If they can win this year’s tournament, it will be their second consecutive title. The repeat run started on Sunday, December 26 with a 3-2 victory in the preliminaries over Slovakia. Team USA is back in action in the 2022 IIHF World Juniors Championships on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, against Switzerland. The puck drops at 4:30 p.m. EST inside the WP Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.

USA vs Switzerland Game Info

What: Switzerland vs USA

Switzerland vs USA When: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, @ 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST

Tuesday, December 28, 2021, @ 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST Where: WP Centrium – Red Deer, Alberta, Canada

WP Centrium – Red Deer, Alberta, Canada TV Broadcast: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: MYHockeyPass

Switzerland vs USA World Juniors Championships Preview

Switzerland’s 4-2 loss in their tournament opener to Russia wasn’t even as close as the two-goal difference may suggest. The Swiss fell behind 3-0 in the match’s first 18 minutes and were deep in the hole 4-1 entering the final two minutes of the third period. Switzerland was on the defensive for most of the 60 minutes. They survived 32 shots from the Russians, nearly double the 18 of their own. From one tough test into another, Switzerland is slated to face the defending champions, the Americans, in their second match at the junior championships.

Team USA did to Slovakia in their first match of the championships what Russia did to Switzerland, breaking out to a 3-0 lead in the first two periods themselves. Unlike the Russians, the Americans allowed Slovakia to make things interesting, surrendering two goals in the final frame. While the United States hung on to win, the wake-up call from the rally likely put them on notice – there’s no coasting through the tournament.

What Channels will cover USA vs Switzerland Hockey tonight?



T.V. channel (Canada): TSN ( French-language coverage on RDS)

Live stream (Canada): TSN.ca, TSN app, GamePassTv

T.V. channel (U.S.): NHL Network

Live stream Anywhere: MyHockeyPass

In the United States, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will air on the NHL Network, while TSN will broadcast the tournament in Canada. The NHL Network is only available with qualifying television packages. Accessing the Candian broadcast may not be easy either. In this case, we recommend you check out MyHockeypass

MyHockeyPass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world without the need for a VPN. So, this is no matter where you are, you can watch the complete tournament games of 2022 IIHF World Juniors live stream without cable or VPN through MyHockeyPass.

2022 World Juniors Group and Standings

Group A Teams Points Group B Teams Points Finland 6 Sweden 6 Canada 3 United States 3 Germany 2 Russia 3 Austria 1 Switzerland 0 Czech Republic 0 Slovakia 0

