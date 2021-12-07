Three former all-around NFR champions are in the field of 119 contestants competing over the next 10 days in seven different disciplines for their share of the more-than $10 million purse, with one rider leaving with the PRCA Gold Buckle. Las Vegas has hosted the event since 1984, with the exception of last year, and returns to its traditional site in the Thomas & Mack Center.

What channel is the 2021 Las Vegas Rodeo on airing?



The Cowboy Channel, Channel 603 (DirecTV), Channel 232 (DISH Network); RFD-TV; Channel 345 (DirecTV); Channel 231 (DISH Network). The official stream will cover in Cowboy Channel Plus which cost will $99.99. or Alternative RodeoTV



After moving to Texas amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo returns home to Las Vegas, Nevada this week for the 2021 edition of the championship event.

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Prevew



The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) hasn’t had a three-peat all-around champion since Trevor Brazile won five consecutive titles from 2011-2015. Currently ranked first in the world, Stetson Wright is a strong candidate to get it done, competing in both the bull riding and saddle bronc competitions. At 22 years old, Wright already has three world titles, and this season has set a new record with $320,482.48 in winnings. Watch the NFR 2021 live coverage from anywhere.

A favorite to upset Wright’s run is Tuf Cooper, a former all-around champion himself. Cooper’s specialty is roping, competing in steer roping and tie-down roping, which helped him to the 2017 all-around championship title. He is currently ranked fifth in the world with $121,560.20 in winnings this season. Nogueira, the current top team-roping world leader for heelers, is also a former all-around champion participating in Las Vegas, though he no longer competes in multiple events.

Step by step guide to watch 2021 Las Vegas Rodeo



The Cowboy channel is a new partner of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and provides the television broadcast of the event. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, accessing the channel may be difficult. In this case, we recommend you check out RodeoTV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, RodeoTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world. Best of all, there’s no need for a VPN. Simply pay for the content you want to watch, without paying for channel packages you don’t want or forgetting to cancel a service trial. With RodeoTV, you can watch all 10 days of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo check the plan here

How to Watch the 2021 Live coverage in Canada



If you are stay in outside of United States you may missed the biggest festival due to GEO-BLOCKING or not available of the Cowboy Channel. We would re commands RodeoTV for exclusive 10 days coverage of the Las Vegas Rodeo 2021. A non-contract, non-subscription service, RodeoTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world. Best of all, there’s no need for a VPN.

2021 NFR Nightly Broadcast Schedule

1 – Thursday Dec. 2 | 5:45 p.m. | Pendleton Whisky

2 – Friday Dec. 3 | 5:45 p.m. | Coors

3 – Saturday Dec. 4 | 5:45 p.m. | Hesston by Massey Ferguson

4 – Sunday Dec. 5 | 5:45 p.m. |Polaris

5 – Monday Dec. 6 | 5:45 p.m |. Montana Silversmiths

6 – Tuesday Dec. 7 | 5:45 p.m. | Resistol

7 – Wednesday Dec. 8 | 5:45 p.m | Pendleton Whisky

8 – Thursday Dec. 9 | 5:45 p.m. | Durango Boots

9 – Friday Dec. 10 | 5:45 p.m. | RAM Rodeo

10 – Saturday Dec. 11 | 5:45 p.m. | Wrangler

Here is the full lineup for the 2021 NFR broadcasting:

Outside the Barrel

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM ET

Hosted by: Flint Rasmussen

NFR Tailgate Party

4:30 PM – 7:00 PM ET

Hosted by: Justin McKee, Janie Johnson, Katy Lucas & Kirby Schnoor – with a rotating cast of Jeff Medders, Butch Knowles, Joe Beaver, Don Gay, and Amy Wilson Cameron

Western Sports Round-Up

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

Hosted by: Steve Kenyon & TyMcCleary

NFR Pre-Show

8:00 PM – 8:45 PM ET

Hosted by: Justin McKee and Trevor Brazile

Wrangler NFR Live

8:45 PM – 11:30 PM ET

Hosted by: Jeff Medders & Butch Knowles

Analysts: Luke Branquinho, Joe Beaver, Don Gay, Amy Wilson Cameron, Janie Johnson, Steve Kenyon

NFR Post-Show

11:30 PM – 12:30 AM ET

Hosted by: Justin McKee

NFR Buckle Presentation

12:30 AM – 1:30 AM ET

Hosted by: Flint Rasmussen & Joe Beaver

What is RodeoTV

RodeoTV is cheaper than other premium services. The RODEOTV is one of the best ways and alternative to watch the 2021 NFR live stream online. Access ten days full streaming with RodeoTV without any long time contract. So, don’t miss any events in Las Vegas Rodeo.

